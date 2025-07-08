Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eretria Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 3 900 m² in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Hotel 3 900 m²
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go