Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Ereikoussa Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$380,966
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ereikoussa Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes