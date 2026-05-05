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Seaview cottages in Episkopi Municipal Unit, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Episkopi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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