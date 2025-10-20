Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet

Chalets for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Chalet Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Zagori Municipality, Greece
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Zagori Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
In the beautiful Kavallari of Zagori, a unique stone single-family house of 237 sq.m. is ava…
$292,613
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go