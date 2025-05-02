Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epanomi
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Epanomi, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,440
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 288 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are: solar panels for water …
$396,622
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$371,934
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
