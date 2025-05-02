Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Epanomi, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$358,488
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$500,997
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,440
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$375,748
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$553,184
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$574,059
