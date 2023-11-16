Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Elis Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€460,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€240,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Roviata, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Roviata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. T…
€450,000

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir