Hotels for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Elis Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 391 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€3,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 734 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,000,000
