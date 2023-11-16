Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€165,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€130,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Ancient Olympia, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ancient Olympia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€60,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€105,000

