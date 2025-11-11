Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eleftheroupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Eleftheroupoli, Greece

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
60 sq.m. Apartment for Sale – Eleftheroupoli (Vlachika) A pleasant and functional 6…
$121,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
60 sq.m. apartment for sale – Eleftheroupoli (Vlachika) A pleasant and functional 60 s…
$121,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
60 sq.m. Apartment for Sale – Eleftheroupoli (Vlachika) A pleasant and functional 6…
$121,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go