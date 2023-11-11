Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Elassona Municipality, Greece

6 room apartment in Elassona Municipality, Greece
6 room apartment
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
The building with 5 apartments for sale is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village, on…
€500,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannota, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannota, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€150,000
