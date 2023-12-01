Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Egio
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Egio, Greece

Townhouse To archive
1 property total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

