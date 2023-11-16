Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Edessa, Greece

Hotel 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 602 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor con…
€580,000
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings in Samari, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Samari, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel, consisting of 2 buildings. The first building "A" was built in 1986, big rep…
€1,10M
Hotel 40 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 40
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 3500 sq.meters in Pella. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners will be leavin…
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 2500 sq m close to one of the most popular ski resorts in Greece. The ho…
€3,50M
