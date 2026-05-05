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Seaview duplexes in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Duplex in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Duplex
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Number of floors 2
Maisonette in Kavala 129 m² – Brand new – 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms – 2 Floors – Close to the …
$132,684
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Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Terrace
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