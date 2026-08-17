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Townhouses for sale in Drymos, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Drymos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$316,362
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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