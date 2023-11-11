Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Drymos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Drymos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings, with gas heating in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings, with gas heating
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
The townhouses in the final stages of construction for sale in Thessaloniki. The houses have…
€255,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€500,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€150,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€220,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€535,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€180,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir