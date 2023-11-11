Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Drymos, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€500,000
Plot of land in Drymos, Greece
Plot of land
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€100,000
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2840 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€200,000
Plot of land in Drymos, Greece
Plot of land
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 18500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has bu…
€120,000
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€175,000
