Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Drymos

Commercial real estate in Drymos, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The total area of the plot is 15 acres and the built area is estimated at 1000-1200 sq.m. wh…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 530 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
€4,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial space of 500 sq m in the Oreokastro area, Thessaloniki. It consists of…
€500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir