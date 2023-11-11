Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Drymos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Drymos, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment with mountain view in Melissochori, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€265,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€165,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir