Apartments for sale in Drymos, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Drymos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Drymos, Greece

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Drymos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$247,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go