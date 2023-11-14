Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Drosia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Drosia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Drosia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,25M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir