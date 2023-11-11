UAE
Greece
Land
Drama Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece
14 properties total found
Plot of land
Platanotopos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 34000 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
3 000 m²
ID: #LA168 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3000sqm. Its zoning is resident…
€10,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
3 800 m²
ID: #1974 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3800sqm. On the plot there are t…
€45,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
8 000 m²
ID: #LA170 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 8000sqm. It already includes a …
€65,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Drama Municipality, Greece
Property Code. 3-326 - Plot Center FOR SALE. Size: 245 sq.m, Distance from village 200 …
€42,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikisiani, Greece
40 m²
ID: #ΒΓ98 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 40sm facade. It already includes…
€35,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
19 875 m²
ID: #1491 - Kavala Prefecture, Orfano: FOR SALE plane plot 19875sm with facade length of 94m…
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
6 000 m²
ID: #1490 - Kavala Prefecture, Orfano: FOR SALE plane plot 6000sm with facade length of 115m…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
57 780 m²
Plot 57.780sqm 600 meters from the sea in a privileged position.For a distance of 500m from …
€2,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Orphan beach, Greece
1
850 m²
KARIANI BEACH PLOT 850 SQM CORNER, in QUIET LOCATION, with a NICE, 500 METERS FROM the SEA. …
€30,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
20 610 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6750 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,80M
Recommend
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Karyanis beach, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
Recommend
