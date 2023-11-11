Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Drama Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Platanotopos, Greece
Plot of land
Platanotopos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 34000 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€120,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
ID: #LA168 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3000sqm. Its zoning is resident…
€10,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 800 m²
ID: #1974 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3800sqm. On the plot there are t…
€45,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
ID: #LA170 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 8000sqm. It already includes a …
€65,000
Plot of land in Drama Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Drama Municipality, Greece
Property Code. 3-326 - Plot Center FOR SALE. Size: 245 sq.m, Distance from village 200 …
€42,000
Plot of land in Nikisiani, Greece
Plot of land
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 40 m²
ID: #ΒΓ98 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 40sm facade. It already includes…
€35,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Area 19 875 m²
ID: #1491 - Kavala Prefecture, Orfano: FOR SALE plane plot 19875sm with facade length of 94m…
€800,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Area 6 000 m²
ID: #1490 - Kavala Prefecture, Orfano: FOR SALE plane plot 6000sm with facade length of 115m…
€850,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Area 57 780 m²
Plot 57.780sqm 600 meters from the sea in a privileged position.For a distance of 500m from …
€2,20M
Plot of land in Orphan beach, Greece
Plot of land
Orphan beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
KARIANI BEACH PLOT 850 SQM CORNER, in QUIET LOCATION, with a NICE, 500 METERS FROM the SEA. …
€30,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Area 20 610 m²
€800,000
Plot of land in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6750 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€70,000
Plot of land in Karyanis beach, Greece
Plot of land
Karyanis beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
