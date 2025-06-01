Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Doxato Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Doxato Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Kefalari, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Kefalari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters in northern Greece. The basement…
$205,205
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Doxato Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go