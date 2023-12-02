Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. District of Archane - Asterousia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
€172,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir