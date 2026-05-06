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Cottages in Dimini, Greece

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dimini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dimini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$117,481
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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