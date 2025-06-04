Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Demotike Enoteta Thespieon
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Demotike Enoteta Thespieon, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered for sale cottage with a total area of 315 sq.m. located on a land area of 11.000 sq.…
$486,329
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 214 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of a…
$400,506
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demotike Enoteta Thespieon, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go