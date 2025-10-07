Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Demotike Enoteta Thespieon
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Demotike Enoteta Thespieon, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$409,654
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$497,437
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demotike Enoteta Thespieon, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go