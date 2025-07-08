Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Demotike Enoteta Thespieon, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$489,662
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$406,885
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Demotike Enoteta Thespieon, Greece

