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Cottages for sale in Demotike Enoteta Plataion, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage
Melissochori, Greece
Area 315 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Demotike Enoteta Plataion, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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