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Apartments for sale in Demotike Enoteta Plataion, Greece

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3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Properties features in Demotike Enoteta Plataion, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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