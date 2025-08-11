Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Demotike Enoteta Ioanniton
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Demotike Enoteta Ioanniton, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel For Sale, Ioannina, 1,496 sq.m., €1,950,000 (EXCLUSIVE ASSIGNMENT) in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Hotel For Sale, Ioannina, 1,496 sq.m., €1,950,000 (EXCLUSIVE ASSIGNMENT)
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 496 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in Ioannina, a city with a continuously increasing tourist flow and economic …
$2,27M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go