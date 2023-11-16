Townhouses for sale in Arachova Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Arachovis
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Arachovis, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€277,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Arachovis, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir