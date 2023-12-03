Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Stylida

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Stylida, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Stylida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Stylida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Stylida, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir