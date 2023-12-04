Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Lagada
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Lagada, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€105,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Lagada, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir