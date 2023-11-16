Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Didymoteicho, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Land is 1200 sq. meters and is located in Paliouri village. The property has a building allo…
€110,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Area 9 750 m²
The plot is located near luxury hotel Mirragio in Paliouri area in front of the beach. There…
€900,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Area 475 m²
Land is 475 sq. meters and is located in Paliouri village. The property has a building allow…
€72,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Area 13 800 m²
Land is 13 800 sq. meters and is located in Paliouri, which is one of the most beatiful plac…
€2,60M
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Area 4 400 m²
There are 2 pieces of land for sale 4400 sq. meters each. They are located 2 km from the lux…
€1,20M
