Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Didymoteicho
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Didymoteicho, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Paliouri, Greece
2 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette is located in Paliouri village 2 km from the picturesque sandy beach. There is a …
€155,000
2 room apartment in Paliouri, Greece
2 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment is located in Paliouri village 2 km from the picturesque sandy beach. The apar…
€130,000

Properties features in Municipality of Didymoteicho, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir