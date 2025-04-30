Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
17
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
16
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
9
32 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$177,436
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$197,058
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$553,184
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$135,687
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$266,155
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement …
$480,546
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$406,016
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$469,684
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1

$260,677
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$386,185
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$328,779
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$466,814
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$219,186
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$342,192
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1…
$245,280
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$357,418
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$219,186
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
A building for sale on the main road consisting of a ground floor 440 sq m shop. Basement 44…
$1,41M
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale in Loutraki Luxury maisonette in a complex of four independent houses with swimming…
$270,604
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$187,874
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has one level. …
$271,373
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

