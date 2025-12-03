Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corinthia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
- Penthouse with a unique 180 degree view of the Gulf of Corinth - It is a top floor apartm…
$416,427
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
For sale an exceptional 78 sq.m. penthouse apartment located in the center of Loutraki, just…
$207,123
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
