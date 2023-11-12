UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Corinthia Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
59 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 365 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
1
1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 150 sq…
€370,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
1
1 400 m²
1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,90M
Recommend
Plot of land
Sucker, Greece
1
3 700 m²
1
For sale land of 3700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€3,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Agii Theodori, Greece
1
7 069 m²
1
For sale land of 7069 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nerantza, Greece
1
2 000 m²
1
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sikyona, Greece
1
420 m²
1
For sale land of 420 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Grain, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 782 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building pe…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 222 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.…
€128,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has well, water supply, electrici…
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 260 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has structure, water supply, elect…
€136,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1614 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4904 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€440,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1
1
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1
1
The plot of land is located in the suburb of Loutraki, on lake Vouliagmeni, it has a magnifi…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1
1
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3941 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 497 sq…
€380,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4475 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€390,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1
1
For sale a land plot with the area of 27.500 sq.m. in Loutraki. The land plot consists of a …
€204,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5423 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 280 sq…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 16200 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€292,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1300000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land plot is located in the …
€11,00M
Recommend
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 9950 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Form, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€300,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
