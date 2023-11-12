Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Corinthia Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

59 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 365 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€270,000
Plot of land in Porto Germeno, Greece
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Plot of land in Perigiali, Greece
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
€120,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 150 sq…
€370,000
Plot of land in Kariotika, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,90M
Plot of land in Sucker, Greece
Plot of land
Sucker, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€3,20M
Plot of land in Agii Theodori, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 069 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7069 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€650,000
Plot of land in Nerantza, Greece
Plot of land
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
€75,000
Plot of land in Sikyona, Greece
Plot of land
Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 420 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€75,000
Plot of land in Grain, Greece
Plot of land
Grain, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 782 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building pe…
€120,000
Plot of land in Pisia, Greece
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 222 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.…
€128,000
Plot of land in Pisia, Greece
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has well, water supply, electrici…
€170,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€70,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 260 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has structure, water supply, elect…
€136,500
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1614 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€130,000
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4904 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€440,000
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
€200,000
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in the suburb of Loutraki, on lake Vouliagmeni, it has a magnifi…
€850,000
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
€250,000
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3941 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 497 sq…
€380,000
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.…
€85,000
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4475 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€390,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot with the area of 27.500 sq.m. in Loutraki. The land plot consists of a …
€204,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5423 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 280 sq…
€120,000
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16200 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€292,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land plot is located in the …
€11,00M
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9950 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€850,000
Plot of land in Form, Greece
Plot of land
Form, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€300,000
