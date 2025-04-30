Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
98
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
94
Municipality of Corinth
13
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
10
57 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale 50 sq m in the center of Loutraki, 300 m. from the sea In an excellent lo…
$74,086
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
211 sqm apartment in the city center - Large living room - Large hallway - Big kitchen -…
$325,491
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$199,734
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
KECHRIES, Apartment for Sale 122m2, 180.000€ A beautiful house that combines the tranquil…
$188,613
1 room apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. Flat has front layout. A view of the city, t…
$242,148
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
3 bedroom apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
$365,310
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
- Spacious 60 sqm apartment in the center of Loutraki - Excellent condition - It has a com…
$130,146
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$177,436
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
For sale modern newly built apartment of 51 sq m, in an excellent location, just 500 meters …
$130,494
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th…
$287,029
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Fully renovated maisonette of 135 sqm for sale with the highest modern specifications overlo…
$506,563
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 580 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment has 2 levels…
$469,684
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
- For sale a wonderful apartment of 97 sq.m in Loutraki - The house is located in a quiet a…
$269,086
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Newly built Apartment 52 sqm in one of the best areas of Loutraki - Unique chance! - The a…
$118,502
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
- Newly built modern apartment, ideally located in the city center - Very bright with two v…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$189,221
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$166,999
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$224,405
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
- Penthouse with a unique 180 degree view of the Gulf of Corinth - It is a top floor apartm…
$416,427
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
$219,186
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Kalamaki Loutraki, luxury newly built apartment for sale 91sqm, with sea view, 1st floor. D…
$196,717
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
A renovated apartment of 116 sq m is available, in an excellent location near the center of …
$238,235
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
$301,738
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
$260,936
