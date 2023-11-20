Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Corinth, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with sea view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Call



Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
€3,00M
Call



Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,75M
Call



Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,60M
Call




