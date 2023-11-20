Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Corinth, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Porto Germeno, Greece
Plot of land
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in Porto Germeno area. It is 90 meters from the seaIt has 20 olive trees
€265,000
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 805 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€400,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€650,000
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
€125,000
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 240 sqm is located in Vrahati area…
€70,000
Plot of land in Alepochori, Greece
Plot of land
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
€500,000
