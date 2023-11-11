Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Corfu
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Corfu, Greece

сommercial property
119
hotels
71
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Office
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Area 366 m²
Floor 2/2
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
€860,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir