Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Commune de Gonie
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Commune de Gonie, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€70,000

Properties features in Commune de Gonie, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir