Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chrysoupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Chrysoupoli, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with City view in Chrysoupoli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with City view
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Basement consists of one storero…
$368,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes