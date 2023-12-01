Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Chrysoupoli

Commercial real estate in Chrysoupoli, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neos Xerias, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neos Xerias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 5-storey building under construction. On each floor there are two apartments of 1…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
