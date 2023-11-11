Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chortiatis
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Chortiatis, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1-83 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €220.000 . This 190 sq. m…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€260,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir