  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Chortiatis

Lands for sale in Chortiatis, Greece

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1741 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€350,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Chortiatis
€200,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-812 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €95.000 . Discover the…
€95,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-80 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price40.000 €
€40,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-81 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 3200 sq.m, Price9.000 €
€9,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-79 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 220 sq.m, Price60.000 €
€60,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-231 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 2200 sq.m, Price50.000 €
€50,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-634 - Plot Chortiatis Center FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Διαθέτει περίφραξ…
€100,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1698 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€210,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€250,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1434 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permissio…
€180,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€70,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€90,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply
€95,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has ele…
€100,000
