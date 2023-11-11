Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chortiatis
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Chortiatis, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€435,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€355,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir