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Seaview cottages in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Exochi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Exochi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 238 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement c…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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