Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Chora

Lands for sale in Chora, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Epano Kampos, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Kampos, Greece
Area 500 m²
Ios FOR SALE Plot Size: 500 m2, Code. 1223, 60.000 € George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacat…
€60,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir