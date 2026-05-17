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Beachfront houses in Chios, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Chios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 377 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 377 sq.meters on Islands. Semi-basement consists of living room…
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Chios, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale is a unique seaside detached house in Nago, Chios, just 5 meters from the sea, with…
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